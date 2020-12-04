Red Velvet’s beauty, how do they look without makeup?

This is how the Red Velvet girls look without makeup, each of the members has unique traits that make them look great natural beauty, in addition to their facial moles have great meaning.

The K-pop girl group from the agency SM has become one of the most popular in the industry thanks to hits like “Bad Boy”, “Psycho”, “Peek-A-Boo”, “Happiness”, among others. . The girls have managed to represent their most adorable and also the most attractive side, but without a doubt what stands out the most about them is their personality and beauty.

Red Velvet usually has incredible outfits on each return, and they have also been the face for some advertising campaigns, since her youthful and cheerful face becomes the best attraction for fans, but when they do not wear makeup, their natural beauty manages to make Reveluv fall in love. they do not need products to highlight the features of your face.

From polka dots, eyes, lips and a perfect complexion, Irene, Joy, Yeri, Wendy and Seulgi have an angelic and beautiful face that shines without a drop of makeup. They also have moles that are not seen with the naked eye or that are hidden, but when they show their natural skin they can wear them without problems, in addition, they hide a meaning according to their position.

If you want to know how girls look without make up, we leave you a list of photos where Red Velvet shows off her beauty in front of the camera without wearing makeup. In addition to their beauty, the Red Velvet girls also have hidden talents that make them unique, know the rare abilities that each of the members possesses.

THE NATURAL BEAUTY OF THE RED VELVET GIRLS

Irene

Irene has a very white complexion that makes her look ethereal without the need for makeup. She also has a mole on her right cheek that describes her as a lover of art and knowledge, she is an intellectual girl who knows when to give her opinion, in addition, she is happy with so little, that is why the idol values ​​small details. Her natural face highlights the lines of her eyes and a fine line of eyelashes as if it were a porcelain doll.

Wendy

Wendy’s natural beauty stands out much more when she is without makeup, as her chubby cheeks add an adorable look to her face. It also brings out the pink color of your lips, without the need to use lipstick. Her eyes are slanted and very black, in addition, her nose has a perfect outline that makes her look beautiful.

Joy

Not wearing makeup makes Joy’s gaze look much smaller and the dark color in her eyes stands out more. She also has plump cheeks and a slightly golden skin tone. Its natural beauty is very well proportioned, as its nose and mouth are perfectly aligned. She is a big fan of lipstick and even if she is not wearing makeup, she likes to add color to her lips.

Seulgi

Without makeup, Seulgi sports a smooth and perfect skin, which is the envy of all. It also highlights her look, despite not having eyeliner or mascara, her eyes are large and expressive enough to captivate you, also they look less slanted than when she uses make up. Her moles also stand out in one of her eyes, which describe her as a wise girl, but also noble and straight, something that matches her fair personality.

Yeri

Yeri also highlights the lines in her eyes when she does not wear makeup, her mouth is the most striking feature, as they are large enough to make her look beautiful. The mole on her nose that can be appreciated naturally describes her as someone lucky, but with a strong character.



