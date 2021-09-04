Red Velvet Wins the Fifth Trophy for the Song ‘Queendom’ Through the ‘Music Core’ Program

‘Music Core‘, the music program from MBC has announced the winner for its broadcast today, September 4, 2021.

Red Velvet, a girl group from SM Entertainment managed to come out as the winner with a total score of 6642.

Together with the song ‘Queendom’, Red Velvet managed to beat BTS with ‘Permission to Dance and AKMU with ‘FALL’.

Through this victory on ‘Music Core’, Red Velvet now has 5 winning trophies for the song ‘Queendom’ and Red Velvet’s 78th win since debut.

Congratulations to Red Velvet and fans, REVELUV on the win for ‘Queendom’ on ‘Music Core’.