Red Velvet will show a new facet on their next comeback

Following Irene’s misbehavior controversy, SM Entertainment revealed that Red Velvet will be returning to the stage with a new comeback and a renewed concept.

Some time ago, Irene was seen back in a series of accusations about her attitude, a fashion stylist revealed that she had been the victim of the bad attitude of an idol and netizens concluded that it was the leader of Red Velvet.

The singer spoke with the stylist and offered a public apology for the situation, the vocalist commented that she would work more on her attitude, the reaction of social network users was varied, some thought that Irene’s behavior was unforgivable and others defended her .

At that time Red Velvet was planning their comeback and due to the controversy, the SM Entertainment company decided to wait a while until announcing the new activities of its clients. Recently, the CEO shared details about the band’s comeback.

Lee Sung Soo, CEO of SM, held a talk with Korean and international media to promote the COMEUP 2020 festival, where he addressed the subject of Irene and the upcoming projects of the ‘Ice Cream Cake’ performers. Check out all the details of Red Velvet’s comeback below!

RED VELVET RETURNS TO MUSIC WITH A NEW MUSICAL PROJECT

At the event, Lee Sung Soo took his time to make different comments about Irene’s controversy and Red Velvet’s promotions, the businessman explained that the singer’s apologies were sincere.

Red Velvet will return with new music and a more mature concept, the 5 singers and rappers have worked on all the details of the new album, they will release more information about the release date very soon.

The news moved Reveluv, as there were some rumors that Irene would be removed from the original lineup of the girl band, but Red Velvet remains without changes, or modifications.

The comeback would be the first to have Wendy back, the idol suffered a terrible accident during the pre-recordings of the SBS GAYO DAEJUN show, which took her away from the promotions of the era ‘The ReVe Festival Finale’.

