Red Velvet will return to the stage with a special concert

Red Velvet has everything ready to return to live concerts and will do so with The ReVe Festival: Prologue especially for their fans.

More and more K-Pop groups are resuming face-to-face concerts and it has been a long time without having this type of live events and although online fanmeetings could be enjoyed by millions of fans in the world, nothing compares to seeing idols live.

Red Velvet was no exception and had online concerts and showcases that ReVeLuv from all over the planet could see through Beyond Live, a premium option of VLive where you can see these kinds of special events from different idol groups.

After this, Red Velvet also performed at SM Entertainment’s year-end concert, which was also without an audience, and the girl group members confessed that they missed their fans in person very much and wanted to see them very soon.

Well, the wait is about to end, as Red Velvet will return to live concerts with The ReVe Festival: Prologue, a phenomenal event that no one will want to miss.

RED VELVET WILL RETURN TO PRESENTIAL CONCERTS WITH THE REVE FESTIVAL: PROLOGUE

The ReVe Festival: Prologue will be a great event for Red Velvet and ReVeLuv, the idol group will have two concerts for their fans who will be able to attend in person, they will take place on March 19 and 20, 2022 at the Ollympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.

Korea’s ReVeLuv will be able to see their favorite K-Pop group live and in full color, Red Velvet is ready to see their fans again after a long wait.

THE REVE FESTIVAL: RED VELVET PROLOGUE WILL ALSO BE STREAMED ONLINE

In addition, the second date of The ReVe Festival: Prologue will be broadcast online so that ReVeLuv from all over the world can enjoy this great event and see Red Velvet in all its splendor once again after the long wait of the idols and their fans. fans; will be broadcast on VLive’s Beyond Live.

Get ready to see Red Velvet shine once again at her new concert which will be a festival for ReVeLuv after the long wait to see her fav idols.

In other Red Velvet news, will the girl group have a comeback soon? ReVeLuv is also waiting for new music from its artists.