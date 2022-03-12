Red Velvet will release Bloom, what do we know about the new Japanese album?

Red Velvet is preparing new musical releases and in addition to their new mini album The ReVe Festival – Feel My Rhythm they will also have a record material in Japanese, we will tell you the details.

Ready for the new releases that are coming within the world of K-Pop? Several SM Entertainment groups have already alerted their fans about their plans in music, and REVELUVS will be surrounded by newly released music by their favorite girl group.

In a short time, the girls of Red Velvet have given us great surprises about what we will soon learn about their discography and, although they have everything ready for the premiere of their comeback with The ReVe Festival – Feel My Rhythm, there is still more to discover .

The singers will also present other record material in Japanese but it will be more special than you imagine, find out everything you need to know about this project.

BLOOM: RED VELVET REVEALS THE SONGS AND MORE DETAILS OF THEIR ALBUM

The Red Velvet idols made their debut in Japan on July 7, 2018 and have since released various singles and mini albums, however this time they have revealed that they will be coming back with their first full Japanese-language album.

This record material will bear the name of Bloom and will include a total of 11 songs, bringing together some melodies that we already know and adding tracks such as Wild Side, Color of Love, Marionette, Jackpot and Snap Snap.

WHEN IS BLOOM PREMIERE? RED VELVET’S NEXT ALBUM

Starting this weekend, teasers for the K-Pop idols’ album will begin to be revealed, then on March 28, the lead single named after Wild Side will be released. The Bloom album will be released on April 6.

Are you excited about this project by Red Velvet idols? Here we will tell you more details about the activities of the girls that make up the group.

In addition, Red Velvet has plans to return to the stage soon with a concert, here we tell you all the details.