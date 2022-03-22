Red Velvet wants to be the “queen of all seasons”, not just the “queen of summer”.

Red Velvet, known on the music scene as the “queen of summer” thanks to her refreshing summer hits such as “Red Flavor,” said on Monday that she would like to be the queen of all seasons, preparing for the release of the first part. a new series of albums this year.

“The ReVe Festival 2022 — Feel My Rhythm”, which was released at 18:00, was the band’s first release in seven months since the release of the last extended album (EP) titled “Queendom”. year.

The upcoming EP is also the first in the “The ReVe Festival 2022” series, and according to the band, Red Velet plans to release more albums in this series this year under the theme “imaginary journey”.

In 2019, the five-piece band had many hits such as “Zimzalabim”, “Umpah Umpah” and “Psycho” when they released albums under the “ReVe Festival” series of the same name.

The title track of the new album – “Feel My Rhythm” – is a dance pop song that combines elegant, gentle string melodies and intense trap beats.

“We chose it as the theme song because it is not only a song that can present the classic, energetic and complex side of Red Velvet, but also a song that can make us start all over again with “imaginary journey”, the theme song of the new album. the album,” said Seulgi during an online press conference dedicated to the release of the album.

The track begins with a sample of German composer Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Air on the G String”, which, according to Seulga, seems warm and elegant and therefore fits well with the concept of the song.

Including “Feel My Rhythm”, there are only six tracks on the album. The other five are “Rainbow Halo”, “Beg For Me”, “BAMBOLEO”, “Good, Bad, Ugly” and “In My Dreams”.

Debuting in 2014, Red Velvet earned the title of “Queen of Summer” for their summer hits such as “Red Flavor” and “Umpah Umpah”.

Wendy noted that people are looking for spring songs every time the season returns, and that they want to take responsibility for this spring.

Joy said that her band doesn’t want to be left alone as the “queen of summer” or perhaps the “queen of spring”, as they are going to release a lot of albums this year, so they would like to be the “queens of all time”. seasons”. .

According to the SM Entertainment management agency, the number of pre-orders for the new album exceeded 510,000 copies, which is a record for the band as of Sunday.

When asked about the secret of his longevity, the band replied that it was probably because he was always trying to find something new.

Seulgi said that many people expect Red Velvet to release an album and delight their eyes and ears with new concepts and performances, and this is one of the reasons why they are loved.