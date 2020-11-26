Red Velvet talks about what their life is like

The Red Velvet members have become very popular and have managed to present their music in other parts of the world outside of South Korea. The idols explained how they feel when they are away from home.

For international K-Pop fans, it is becoming easier and easier to see their favorite artists in concert as idol groups have started expanding their tours. Although this year has been the exception due to the hardships the world is facing, Red Velvet shared the good and bad of going on tour abroad.

The girls caught up with Interview Magazine for an interview and a photoshoot where Wendy was not present as she was still recovering after sustaining injuries from a fall, but the idols’ statements reached the hearts of fans.

WHAT IS IT LIKE TO GO ON TOUR FOR RED VELVET?

The SM Entertainment singers revealed that when they are abroad they are always busy and going from one place to another. Sometimes this situation can make them feel lonely while they are in their hotel room waiting for the moment to fulfill a new event stipulated in their agenda.

Those moments of calm make them aware that they miss their family and pets in Korea, so they can’t help but feel a bit nostalgic.

However, not everything is difficult, since Red Velvet girls find it very interesting to be able to find great cultural diversity, taking the United States as an example, where many styles and customs come together in one place.

Do not leave Rex Nation without discovering what an afternoon of friends with Red Velvet would be like while you answer a fun test.



