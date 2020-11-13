Red Velvet reveals the qualities of her ideal type

K-Pop idols are the ideal type of many fans, who is the ideal type of Red Velvet? They themselves reveal what kind of men attract their attention.

In each performance of Red Velvet on stage the group manages to captivate new fans, the K-Pop idols are charming and committed to their work, but their off-stage personality is just as interesting and these idols have talked about the characteristics you must have your ideal type.

It is not very common for idol romantic relationships to come to light and, to a large extent, it is due to the restrictions that their contracts imply and the complicated schedules that their work requires, however, that does not limit the singers to have a ideal type when it comes to men.

Through some interviews, the Red Velvet girls have gradually revealed what qualities of a boy are that manage to captivate them, as well as the celebrities whom they consider their ideal type.

Read on and find out the profile required to accelerate the heart of one of these idols.

WHAT IS THE IDEAL RED VELVET BOY LIKE?

Wendy

Wendy’s ideal type should be an educated and protective man. Someone who shows interest and concern but is also distinguished by good manners. Also, he would like you to have a sincere smile. The idol said that she would like to cook for her ideal boy so hope he has a good appetite.

Among Korean celebrities, Wendy chose comedian Park Myung Soo as someone who could be her ideal type.

Joy

This singer pointed out that her idea of ​​a man would be someone who is committed to her work, she would also like him to be someone who is educated and who acts following her values ​​without listening to others. On the other hand, this idol has said that a sexy man would be her weakness.

South Korean actor So Ji Sub was chosen as Joy’s ideal type. AWW.

Seulgi

Seulgi chose only a few qualities for her ideal type. First of all, you hope it is someone you feel comfortable with, but also, you would like someone who has a nice smile and shows it frequently.

Among Korean celebrities, she considers actor Kang Dong Won her ideal type.

Irene

Irene has pointed out that she does not have an ideal type, but also revealed that she would like a boy who has a knack for expressing his feelings, who has a good heart and a warm personality.

Yeri

Yeri’s ideal boy would be someone with good manners and a protective instinct, but also someone with a good personality.

Find out how much a fan of Red Velvet you are by answering a fun quiz about idols that will test your knowledge.



