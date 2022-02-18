Red Velvet has their new comeback ready, when does it premiere?

SM Entertainment idols have been working on their next release, we tell you everything we know about Red Velvet’s comeback and what you can expect from their next music project.

In August 2021, the girl group released their sixth mini album of their career and spoiled fans with a charming round of promotions, Queendom marked the return of the idols with all their members after group activities were stopped. But the wait was totally worth it.

While this remains an iconic musical era in Red Velvet’s career, both they and their fans are ready for the next thing, especially now that it’s been revealed that it will only be a matter of days before we hear more music from the SM artists. .

This is a long-awaited moment for REVELUV, so here we tell you everything you need to know about the return of the K-Pop group so you don’t miss any details.

RED VELVET WILL HAVE A COMEBACK VERY SOON AND THIS IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Recently, the company SM Entertainment reported that the girl group is in the midst of preparations for their comeback. Red Velvet’s comeback is scheduled for the month of May, but since final details are still in the works, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the specific date of the premiere.

The company asked fans to stay tuned and show their interest in the idols’ new project, but also announced that the girls will return not only with a single but with an album for fans.

RED VELVET THRILLS WITH THE FIRST DETAILS OF ITS COMEBACK

After the entertainment company revealed this announcement, fans of the K-Pop group soon began to show their excitement and support for the girls that make up the lineup, but also their curiosity to know what we will see in this musical era.

Very soon we will start receiving teasers and previews of the concept for this album and here we will tell you all the details.

