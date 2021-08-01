Red Velvet Announces 2021 Comeback Date With Queendom

Red Velvet’s sixth mini-album is almost here, when is the release date? ReVeluv, you’re going to step back when you find out that the Red Velvet members are coming back with more music for August 2021 with their 6th studio mini-album, Queendom. Add this date to your calendar!

Finally, after the long wait and successful solo projects, the girls of Red Velvet will have their long-awaited comeback of 2021, this represents the return of the original lineup after Wendy’s accident at a year-end gala.

The 5 singers and rappers have celebrated their 7th debut anniversary, overcoming the so-called 7-year curse of K-pop, so the celebration for their fandom is doubled, ready for more idol music?

Red Velvet is preparing their first comeback of 2021 and they are surely going to take over the industry with the new mini-album ‘ Queendom ‘, the sixth of their musical career, will they have a summery or darker concept?

WHEN IS RED VELVET’S COMEBACK WITH THE QUEENDOM ALBUM? THE RELEASE DATE

After their reunion for their new anniversary, through the social networks of the SM Entertainment agency and Red Velvet, the first moving poster of the record material ‘Queendom’ has been revealed.

The 9-second clip shows the brilliant RV logo adorned with 5 precious stones representing the members, the album name appears below and all the details are in pink, the new tonality of this musical era?

The comeback of Red Velvet ‘ Queendom ‘ is scheduled for August 16 at 6 pm in schedule Korea South, in the coming day’s progress will be revealed, teasers, and more than the stars of K-pop.

Another K-pop comeback that is close is ASTRO’s, the guys release the video for ‘Footprint’ ahead of their official comeback with the album ‘Switch On’.