Red One: Dwayne Johnson to Star in Amazon’s Christmas Movie

Red One: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will star in Red One, a Christmas comedy and action movie for Amazon Prime Video. The attraction will be produced by the actor’s company, Seven Bucks Productions, and will feature a script by Chris Morgan — a well-known contributor and responsible for several titles in the Fast & Furious franchise — based on the original idea of ​​Hiram Garcia, president of the production company. Filming is scheduled to begin later this year, opening in late 2023.

According to information released by Deadline, the streaming service got the rights to the project after a long dispute with other platforms. Amazon’s proposal is to take advantage of the film’s image to launch several products inspired by the Christmas story — a premise that often features the participation of big screen action figures, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger in A Toy Hero.

News of the development of Red One was shared by Johnson in an Instagram post, at which time he revealed that the name of who will be directing will be announced shortly.

“Our production company has partnered with Amazon to deliver you and your family an original global event movie called Red One. [It will be] an endeavor to create a mythology and universe for the audience to enjoy. Imagine [as a mix of] The Fast & The Furious: Hobbs & Shaw with Miracle on 34th Street. [I congratulate the studio staff] on the ambition to deliver our original Christmas story — my favorite time — to families around the world,” he wrote the actor.

“Seven Bucks Productions is a leader in creating unique and engaging entertainment for the whole family; we know Red One will continue that tradition. Hiram’s concept and the world he envisioned are uniquely original and we are very excited to work with them to help bring it to life. This is just the first step in what we know will be a successful collaborative venture,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement released by the vehicle.

“Red One is incredibly special to me and a story I’ve wanted to tell for years. An epic action adventure that takes the beloved holiday mythology and turns it upside down. I’m thrilled to have our Seven Bucks team joining forces with Amazon to bring this fun vacation tale to life to a global audience,” added Garcia.