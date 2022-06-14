Red Hood Cosplay Turns Jason Todd Into a Literal Demon

Killed by the Joker and resurrected as a violent antihero, Red Hood is no stranger to the supernatural, but incredible cosplay has just turned the antihero into a literal demon. Since his reappearance in “Under the Red Hood,” Jason Todd has undergone some major changes to become a beloved antihero that fans can’t get enough of. He currently leads a group of zombie villains in “Task Force Z”. This new demonic image suits the Red Hood, who cannot escape death in any way.

After a brief career as Batman’s second Robin, Jason Todd was killed by the Joker after a controversial telephone poll conducted by DC in which fans could vote on his fate. Despite his untimely demise at the behest of readers, Jason continued to rarely appear in the form of visions, a ghost, and even a demon, mocking Bruce in the one-shot Batman: The Demon movie. Later, Jason will be brought back to life after bathing in one of the Lazarus pits of Ras al-Ghul. As a Red Hood, Jason made a name for himself by exposing the Black Mask’s criminal enterprise in Gotham and fighting face-to-face with Batman.

Staying true to the deadly origins of the Red Hood, the evil cosplay Jon_Reming posted on Reddit is based on Japanese folklore, depicting an antihero in samurai armor inspired by Oni. Despite their intimidating appearance, mythological They are complex creatures that cannot be written off as either good or evil; a feeling very suitable for the Red Hood, who is ready to cross the boundaries of Batman’s morality when necessary. Staying true to his demonic inspiration, the Jon_Reming cosplay includes horns and jagged teeth sticking out of the iconic Red Hood helmet. Additional touches, such as a katana, help complete the image of a samurai.

For a character with a history of death, resurrection and blurred morality, the Jon_Reming Oni cosplay is suitable for Red Hood. Cosplay reminds fans of Jason Todd’s often-forgotten connections to the supernatural, since it’s not difficult to associate the Red Hood with the occult with his ties to Ras al Ghul. The addition of Japanese folklore adds depth to the meaning of cosplay, and also gives the red riding hood a special look. Marvel’s “Momokoverse” has won a legion of fans by reimagining its world through folklore, and this cosplay clearly shows that DC can successfully do the same. As a great comparison, Jon_Reming also shared with Reddit a cosplay of a regular Red Hat costume.

Surprisingly, fans have recently met a demon whose power has penetrated the Lazarus Pits, hinting that Jason may indeed have permanent connections with supernatural and even demonic parts of the DC universe. It’s incredible to see such a talented cosplayer reinventing Little Red Riding Hood using the influence of Japanese folklore. The decision to turn Little Red Riding Hood into Oni is striking, but pays homage to the morality of the antihero and his connection with the resurrection.