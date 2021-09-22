Red Dead Redemption: Fans Create Game Version in 1 Week

Red Dead Redemption: Fans are always finding a new way to pay homage to their favorite titles, whether through cosplays, fanarts or mods that make the game more interesting in some way. But YouTubers and developers Tyler Green and Paul Nathan decided to take things to a new level, creating a clone of Red Dead Redemption from scratch, and in just a week! Check out the video below:

Using the Unity engine, the recreation has several interesting ones, such as sheriffs, weapons, a wanted system and much more. In addition, Tyler and Paul also added motion blur when running and also a Red Dead-style UI.

So, what did you think of the ‘clone’ of Red Dead Redemption? Did you like it? Let us know in the comments section!