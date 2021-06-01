Red Dead Redemption 2 Will Receive DLSS on PC with GeForce RTX card

Red Dead Redemption 2: During today’s Computex 2021 (01), Nvidia revealed that it is working in partnership with Rockstar Games to bring DLSS technology to Red Dead Redemption 2. The game will soon receive an update with the feature of artificial intelligence that recreates high resolution images from lower resolution frames (thus increasing performance by 1.5 to 2x).

The new feature is great for players to have increased frame rate per second at higher settings or resolutions. For PC players who have already tested Red Dead 2, the game is very heavy and presets on Alto or Ultra are true performance villains. With DLSS coming, this problem must be solved.

The DLSS patch for Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives in 2021.