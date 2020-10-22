Red Dead Redemption 2 Was Cracked After 1 Year

Red Dead Redemption 2, the last game of Rockstar Games’ successful game series Red Dead Redemption, was among the games that could not be cracked even though it was published a year ago, but according to new information, this game was also cracked.

Red Dead Redemption 2, which took its place on the PC platform about a year ago, was considered as a ‘non-crackable’ game and was tried to be cracked by many people. Securing its game with licensing protection as well as layers of protection such as Digital.AI and Social Club, Rockstar Games has enjoyed game revenues for a long time, but the situation has changed as of today.

The success of this hacking group, which somehow exceeded all these security measures, was appreciated by many. The game, which tried to be cracked by many hackers for a year, was cracked at the end of the game, which raised questions about new games.

Ubisoft uses a similar system

With the cracking of Red Dead Redemption 2, the most common questions have arisen about the possibility of cracking the next generation games. Especially the elimination of Digital Rights Management (DRM) issue has opened the door to new developments in the gaming industry.

The DRM system, which we heard as Denuvo, was a major obstacle to pirate acting, and before that, FIFA series, Just Cause, Total War, Metro Exodus, Football Manager, Ace Combat, Tekken, Sonic, Doom Eternal, Devil May Cry and many more. had proven its success. Using 64-bit encryption, the software provided access to users only with legally obtained product keys.

Of course, Red Dead Redemption 2 was not the only crack. Another game streaming group called CPY cracked games like Mafia: Definitive Edition, Death Stranding, PES 2021 and Total War Saga: Troy, giving a clue that the DRM system is coming to an end. Although the patching of the DRM system is only a possibility for now, we can state that this possibility is quite strong when we look at the developments.

Well, what do you think about sharing games pirated ways? Do you think that cracking of games will bring new security systems in the future or will game publishers try to regulate the existing system?




