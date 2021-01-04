Red Dead Redemption 2 vence o Steam Awards 2020

As in previous years, Steam held a new session of the Steam Awards 2020 bringing several categories with games that were highlights in the past year. In the main one, the game of the year, the winner was Red Dead Redemption 2.

The Rockstar game took the biggest cup after competing with other major titles, and had as opponents Death Stranding, Doom Eternal, Fall Guys and Hades. It is worth remembering that, despite having been released in 2019, Red Dead Redemption 2 did not arrive in time to enter the voting list of the year in question.

See in the list below which were the winning titles within each of the categories present at the Steam Awards 2020:

Virtual reality game of the year: Half-Life: Alyx

Made with love: Counter-Stryke: Global Offensive

Best with Friends: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Most innovative gameplay: Death Stranding

Exceptional plot: Red Dead Redemption 2

Best game you play badly: Apex Legends

Exceptional visual style: Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Best soundtrack: Doom Eternal

Relax and enjoy: The Sims 4

It is worth mentioning that all these games are on sale for a limited time in the store, so enjoy.



