Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Take NPCs For An Unexpected Lasso Ride

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player has demonstrated the fun potential of an in-game lasso in a new video. Since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, funny moments from Red Dead Redemption 2 have spread across the internet both due to crashes and due to the deliberate humor of the players. This latest user video shows that even almost four years after the release, there are still interesting moments in the game that you can discover for yourself.

Red Dead Redemption 2 offers players to experience a real cowboy experience through a variety of different means, from horseback riding to clashes with rival cowboy gangs. Players can use the lasso in the game for many different purposes, the main of which is hunting and fighting horses. The lasso can also be used on characters, often with very interesting results. The game has a railway system that can be used to move quickly, as well as as targets for robbing trains in Red Dead Redemption 2. Unlike the previous Red Dead game, players can also drive trains themselves.

Necrosophtist Red Dead Redemption 2 shared on Twitter a very funny video demonstrating the incredible power of the arcana in the game. Just like an NPC riding a horse along the railroad tracks, the player deftly rips them off the horse with a rope as soon as the locomotive starts moving. The NPC starts flying through the air at an incredible speed, and some users compare them to a flying squirrel. The NPC cheerfully yells at the player because of his predicament until he eventually collides with a telephone pole and is freed from the rope.

Although most players know that lasso tricks in Red Dead Redemption 2 have impressive capabilities, few probably imagined such a moment. The video is a perfect combination of some of the best RDR2 features in the stupidest form. Part of the game’s widespread popularity and recognition is the freedom it gives players to explore the vast world and stage cowboy pogroms in any way, and this is a great example. The cherry on the cake is the chaotic way in which RDR2 physics throws a poor trapped cowboy, and a hilarious video strangely explains why the game has so many fans.

Although this is an incredibly funny video, this lasso ride in Red Dead Redemption 2 is exactly what keeps players coming back to the game years later. Many fans of the series consider the Red Dead Redemption sequel to be better than the original, not only because of the exciting plot and great graphics, but also because it allows players to realize their cowboy fantasies. This incredibly interesting video shows that players can actually do almost any absurd thing they can think of in Red Dead Redemption 2, often with hilarious results.