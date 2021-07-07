Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC confirms NVIDIA DLSS arrival date

Red Dead Redemption 2: Rockstar Games will support NVIDIA DLSS technology in Red Dead Redemption 2 on July 13. It will arrive alongside the Blood Money update. Red Dead Redemption 2 will receive the NVIDIA DLSS feature on July 13. The PC version will take advantage of the manufacturer’s technology across the entire range of RTX graphics. By activating it, you will be able to receive a performance improvement without losing graphical fidelity, as it happened with other ports of the height of Death Stranding.

The update will come alongside Red Dead Online: Blood Money content, which includes new playable opportunities associated with heists. You can know the list in detail here.

Other titles that will receive DLSS support

Some of the featured games in recent months will be supported by various technologies developed by NVIDIA. The initial announcement of Red Dead Redemption 2 coincided as part of the Computex 2021 framework, a technology fair where two specific names settled: Red Dead Redemption 2 and Rainbow Six Siege.

“DLSS increases performance up to 2x and maintains clear and sharp image quality,” the company stated in a press release. “Adoption of DLSS technology has been rapid, with support for the Unreal Engine and Unity Engine, numerous proprietary game engines, and more than 50 games.”

Death Stranding was one of the first projects to adopt DLSS version 2.0. “Having DLSS 2.0 is one of the keys on which the Death Stranding PC port revolves. Exclusive Nvidia RTX technology offers added performance and sharpness when reconstructing images from an AI. The internal resolution decreases at the same time that the result you receive on the screen is even better than your objective resolution, in addition to disappearing all traces of aliasing ”, we said in our preview.