Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Fills The Game With Snow For Christmas

Red Dead Redemption 2: Snow is directly related to Christmas, even for a tropical country where it doesn’t snow like Brazil. So, for those who still want to enjoy the happy holiday atmosphere, it might be a good idea to take advantage of the Simple Snow mod to walk across a snow-covered map in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The game already has snow and some frozen regions in its mountains. In fact, RDR 2 starts and ends sunk in snow. But the mod will bring this weather condition to all areas of the game, and let the player enjoy a white Christmas in regions a little less inhospitable and hostile.

It’s such a simple mod that it even takes “Simple” in its name, but it can change the experience of walking through familiar Red Dead scenarios, now, with a new look. And sometimes any excuse to go back to a game at the Red Dead Redemption 2 level is welcome.

Rockstar’s cowboy game mod scene is as heated as you’d expect. If snow isn’t for you, other options to take advantage of are the Matrix-style “bullet time” mod, or the “own house” mod, which lets the player purchase and customize properties. These are just a few examples.

You can enjoy a plethora of mods while we wait to see if a Red Dead Redemption 2 movie with Henry Cavill comes out or not.