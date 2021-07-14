Red Dead Redemption 2 is now compatible with Nvidia DLSS

Red Dead Redemption 2: The Rockstar Games title improves up to 45% with GeForce user technology, reaching even 4K resolutions with these results. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online now support Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Supersampling) technology on GeForce RTX graphics cards. The Rockstar Games video game thus improves its performance up to 45% in 4K resolution through the use of these AI rendering techniques that increase the performance of the graphics thanks to the use of the power of a deep learning neural network. This translates to an increase in the frame rate per second and sharper images in supported games.

Higher quality without sacrificing performance: this is what Red Dead Redemption 2 looks like with DLSS

The compatibility comes on the occasion of the Blood Money update for Red Dead Online on July 13, which incorporates support for DLSS applies to both titles; both in the single player adventure and in the multiplayer mode. With Nvidia DLSS, players with GeForce RTX cards can now opt for higher frame rates per second or choose to use that extra performance to improve visuals. In the attached video below we can see how it looks without applying this DLSS technology and with the application activated.

According to the information, making use of Nvidia DLSS, all GeForce RTX users will be able to run Red Dead Redemption 2 in maximum settings at more than 60 FPS in 1920×1080 resolution. At 2560×1440 resolution, those with a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or better will get more than 60 FPS. At 3840×2130 resolution, players with a GeFroce RTX 3070 or higher card will be able to hit 60 FPS at maximum settings.