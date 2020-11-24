Red Dead Redemption 2, graphical comparison

The Rockstar title is one of the most curious arouses through the backward compatibility of the new consoles of this generation.

The backward compatibility of both Xbox Series X | S and PS5 is guaranteeing that practically all video games of the past generation of consoles can be enjoyed – often with improvements – through this new hardware. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most important and technically powerful video games of the Xbox One and PS4 cycle, but what does it look like on the new generation of Sony and Microsoft? This comparative video from The Bit Analyst shows us all the differences and where it performs better in each technical aspect.

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, comparison with Red Dead Redemption 2

The first thing to say is that Red Dead Redemption 2 is not optimized for Xbox Series X | S or PlayStation 5. That is not an obstacle to a good gaming experience and, therefore, the backward compatibility of this Rockstar title, which adds more than 35 million copies sold worldwide, be up to the task.

The video begins by reflecting the practically identical drawing distance, which hardly shows any appreciable differences face to face. While on Xbox Series X (Microsoft’s high-end model) it is played at 3840x2160p (4K), on PS5 the maximum resolution is that inherited by PS4 Pro, that is, 1920x2160p. Similar situation in the detail of the textures

Resolution, FPS rate, and load times

The frame rate is locked at 30 FPS, so in no case can you go further, no matter how much the new consoles are well prepared for it. It should be noted, according to El Analista de Bits, that in Xbox Series X there is frame pacing in some situations, there are small changes in the rate of images per second that momentarily drop from 30, while in PS5 there are no drops of any kind.

Finally, the loading times from the game menu to the start of a game. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X have fast SSD memory; But, despite the fact that the memory of the Japanese console is faster, the truth is that in Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox Series X it takes 52.76 seconds to load the game, while in PlayStation 5 the waiting time rises to 1.21.03 minutes (81.03 seconds)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, perfectly backwards compatible with the new generation of consoles.



