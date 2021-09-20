Red Dead Redemption 2: Datamine Reveals Hacked Game Characters

Red Dead Redemption 2: A post last weekend on a Reddit subforum left the community thinking about what we might have in Red Dead Redemption 2. The reason? It brings images of several characters that were cut from the final version of the game.

The images you can see below are courtesy of a datamine made in the computer version of the game, and the person responsible for the post claims to have found several character models that were cut from the final version of the game, including doctors, sheriffs and circus artists , just to name a few examples.

Another curious detail is that this verification even revealed where some of these characters would be used: the first, for example, would be part of a quest titled “Famous Gunslinger”, while the sixth in the sequence would be a sheriff in a city.

So, what did you think of the discovery? Would you like to have seen one of them add to the game? Leave your message in the space below for comments.