Red Dead Redemption 2: Art Shows Arthur and John Younger

The Red Dead Redemption franchise has thrilled fans because of its incredible world, its captivating story and its magnificent characters, John Marston and Arthur Morgan. As the two have been part of the same group forever, the Van der Linde gang, the artist known as chelloboss posted on Reddit his idea of what they would be like when they were young.

The duo experienced difficult moments in Red Dead Redemption 2, which takes place before the first game, but their sincere friendship shines through to the players, who were very happy to watch the comical and emotional interactions between them.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2018 and is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.