Red Dead Online will be sold separately. Rockstar Games made a lot of earnings with GTA Online, and every new expansion package for GTA Online brought huge money to the company. It was stated that when RDR 2 came out, it would be online.

Red Dead Online will be sold as a separate game

Although Red Dead Online is a nice multiplayer mode, it lags far behind GTA Online in terms of content and had insufficient content, so players did not spend much time on Red Dead Online. Although it has received a few updates recently, it still has insufficient content. Rockstar Games announced on its Twitter account that the game will be sold separately.

Get Red Dead Online as a Standalone Game on December 1st. New players who do not already own Red Dead Redemption 2 can experience everything Red Dead Online has to offer, including access to all future content updates. https://t.co/u09K5UeuAY pic.twitter.com/6Npqn8kNF8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 24, 2020

This means that even if you do not have RDR 2, you can buy Red Dead Online and enter the Online part of the game only. If you’ve already got RDR 2, you don’t have to worry about Red Dead Online, it will still be included in RDR 2. You can buy Red Dead Online for $ 5 on December 1st. The current price of the game is $ 5, 75 percent off. After February 15, 2021, Red Dead Online will be sold for $ 20.



