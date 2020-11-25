Today (24), Rockstar Games announced through a publication on its website that Red Dead Online will be released as an independent game from December 1st on PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store and Steam.

The title will include access to all future updates, taking up 123GB of space initially and will be discounted by 75% by February 15, 2021, for $ 4.99 (approximately $ 27).

For PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, you must have a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription, but the cool thing is that it will be possible to enjoy the game also in the new generation of consoles, through backward compatibility.

So, what did you think of the news? Tell us in the comments section!



