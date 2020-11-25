Red Dead Online turns into an independent game

Rockstar Games is preparing to present the multiplayer part of Red Dead Redemption 2 as a separate game. Red Dead Online will appear as a standalone game on PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store and Steam from December 1st.

Rockstar Games seems to have made such a move to get Red Dead Online to as many players as possible without making it free. It will be possible to purchase the game for $ 5 on all these platforms until February 21. After this date, the standard price of the game will be $ 20. Players will also be offered the opportunity to unlock Red Dead Redemption 2’s single-player story for an extra fee.

Those who want to play the game need to have a large amount of free storage space on their devices. The game needs 123 GB of disk space. Playing Red Dead Online on Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5 will be possible thanks to compatibility with the old one. However, it is worth noting that this requires an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription.

Get Red Dead Online as a Standalone Game on December 1st. New players who do not already own Red Dead Redemption 2 can experience everything Red Dead Online has to offer, including access to all future content updates. https://t.co/u09K5UeuAY pic.twitter.com/6Npqn8kNF8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 24, 2020

Red Dead Online will not be the only Rockstar Games product to turn into an independent game. The company announced that GTA Online will also be offered as an independent game by 2021. PlayStation 5 owners will be able to access this game for free for the first three months.



