Red Dead Online reveals the week’s bonuses

The online side of Red Dead Redemption 2 focuses on the creators: cooks, apothecaries, hunters and more. The arrival of the new generation of consoles has not stopped the activity in Red Dead Online, a video game that can already be purchased independently, although it is available within the Red Dead Redemption 2 package. Like every week, Rockstar Games has shared the various rewards, bonuses and discounts that players will be able to access for a limited time. On this occasion, the Wild West has noticed all those people who shape the world with their creativity.

And who are those creators? Chefs and apothecaries to begin with, all who are not afraid to innovate. They also refer to hunters, those who hunt their prey throughout this unforgiving universe. Thus, when creating any item on a bonfire, those who do will receive 3 collectibles that they can sell to Madam Nazar. On the other hand, users who create something in Gus’s store will receive a free hat (below level 15), as well as boots at half price. If you purchase a guide, you will receive a treasure map as a reward.

Discounts of the week

The Gus Macmillan store has thrown the house out of the window and offers a 40% discount on all garments made there. As if that weren’t enough, hunters can take advantage of a 30% discount on Gus trinkets and upgraded bow variants. If you decide to play Red Dead Online until February 1, you will get 5 free weapon oil packs and 50 arrows for small game.

Continuing with the discounts, the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog offers a 50% discount on fishing lures, and baits for predators and herbivores. The Bow and Enhanced Bow are available at a 40% discount, as are the Tonic Crafting Guides. For their part, the weapons manufacturing guides and the fishing rod can be found with a 30% discount.

Red Dead Online is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia (backward compatible on next-gen consoles).