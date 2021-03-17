Red Dead Online reveals Outlaw Pass V: bonuses

The Rockstar Games title confirms the different rewards and discounts that can be obtained during this week.

The Outlaw Pass IV concluded last week, but Rockstar Games is already looking to the immediate future, which goes through a new pass for Red Dead Online, which is now available. Players who get hold of it will receive new rewards, including a new canine companion, clothing, camping supplies, distillery decorations, and more. In addition, all those who improve their Outlaw pass before next March 23 will get 10 gold bars.

Those who log in will have access to certain gifts, in addition to rewards, bonuses, XP boosts, and discounts.

List of gifts, bonuses and more

Double rewards on all Free Roam missions, whether they’re from Sadie Adler, Hamish, or someone else you don’t know on the map, plus triple XP for clearing gang hideouts

A free Legendary Phantom Panther sample to all Naturalists who log in this week, and can be given to Harriet Davenport for Naturalist EXP and RDO $

Merchant Login Gifts: 2 Rewards of 25 Merchandise Boxes

Liquorist Login Gifts: 5 free mix refills and a 30% discount offer on rookie or promise level Liquorist items, plus waived distillery relocation costs

Offer 30% discount on any role item of constant or remarkable level when completing any Merchant or Liquorist sale

Login Gifts for Collectors: 5 American Wildflowers to Play This Week

New Discounts: 40% off Refined Binoculars, Wilderness Camping, Condenser and Polished Copper Alembic Upgrades, and all Merchant Carts (except Hunting Cart), plus 30% off all role-playing outfits and hats

Limited Time Clothing Available Again: Fernwater Coat, Hopeman Vest, Deluxe Tailcoat, Strickland Boots, Baroque Cowboy Spurs, Stocky Top Hat, Rolled Up Skirt, Appliqued Pants and Gardenias Hat

New Prime Gaming Discounts: Players who connect to Prime Gaming by April 12 will receive a 40% discount offer on any saddle, plus a 30% discount on multiclass horses and select horse grooming guides at the fences

Recurring Prime Gaming benefits: a free Bounty Hunter license and an Amethyst Ornate Bounty Hunter cart cover, for all players who connect their Social Club accounts to Prime Gaming

New club rewards from Wheeler, Rawson & Co. to unlock by all players, including: weapon mods, a free skill card, ammo refills, mix refills, RDO $, and much more

And the new Outlaw Pass V for 35 gold bars, including 80 club ranks, plus a 10 gold bar cashback for all who upgrade through March 23.

At Wheeler, Rawson & Co., the Red Dead Online store, you can purchase the Outlaw Pass, which comes with all these contents: clothing, emotes, camping supplies, new horse manes and mustaches, decorative items for the distillery, etc.

This week alone, players will have the opportunity to visit Hamish, Flaco, and other Outsiders to earn double RDO $ and EXP for helping them. On the other hand, in the assault on lairs there is triple the EXP.