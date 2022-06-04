Red Dead Online player was scared of jumping because of a modder playing as a child

According to the community, Red Dead Online has serious problems, including rampant hacking and PC fraud. Although most encounters with cheaters are unpleasant for those who play legally, sometimes a modder appears and does something that makes the community laugh.

This is the case with one recently published video in which a Red Dead Online player was scared when a child suddenly appeared behind him. Although it scared the player at the time, it seems to have amused many after the fact.

Reddit user ShivyAU recently shared a clip in the Red Dead Online subreddit. The video shows them entering a ruined building to pick up a collectible for the role of a Collector. Everything is fine at first, but when they turn to leave, there is a Jack Marston character model standing behind them. Unfortunately for ShivyAU, “Jack” is not friendly and pulls a bow with dynamite arrows, sending ShivyAU into oblivion.

Modders from RedDeadOnline scare me here

The murder camera after the encounter confirms that it is another player using the mod to appear like a child. Usually children cannot be found in Red Dead Online, which, of course, added shock and confusion at the sight of one of them appearing behind the player. However, modders have a history of creativity with what they generate in a multiplayer game, with everything from UFO flying saucers to zombies appearing completely unexpectedly.

Other players who discussed this event shared their experience of encountering modders. Some of them seem to be positive: modders spontaneously show generosity and give players the loot obtained by unfair means. However, many have discussed that they were also trolled in their games, often less creatively than in this particular encounter. Documented encounters with hackers in RDO saw the player randomly light up or explode, clones of the player appeared or simply teleported to someone and killed, as in ShivyAU.

Although this particular modder has created a somewhat fun and memorable experience, he emphasizes that Red Dead Online still faces the problem of cheating. Add to this the lack of recently released content for the game and the silence of Rockstar on the radio, despite the protests of fans, and the result is one dissatisfied Red Dead Online community. Although everything is possible, since new content continues to appear in GTA Online and even an online continuation of the story of the protagonist of GTA 5 Franklin, the belief that Red Dead Online has been more or less abandoned is growing. The best players can hope for is that any meetings with modders will be fun or friendly until Rockstar takes some important action to prevent fraud.

Red Dead Online is already available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.