Red Dead Online may receive zombies on Halloween

Halloween is one of the biggest holidays in the USA, which celebrates Halloween in style. According to a channel of data-miners called Red Dead Guides, it seems that Red Dead Redemption 2 is planning to celebrate the date with many zombies!

As you can see below, the channel did a great job of searching the game’s archives and found almost 50 different zombie models that haven’t been released yet. Check out:

The zombie models were baptized as “army of fear”, but it is still uncertain where and how they will appear – if they will! It is worth remembering that the series had already received an expansion in the original game focused on the living dead in Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare.

We will probably receive confirmation or denial of this terror event towards the end of October, when Halloween arrives. Would you like to see a temporary zombie event, or hope for a themed expansion with horror stories? Comment below!



