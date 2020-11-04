Red Dead Online details weekly bonuses for merchants

Rockstar Games production announces bonuses for these classes and offers new features in the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog.
If you’re a liquorist or merchant in Red Dead Online, the online side of Red Dead Redemption 2, you’re in luck. Through a press release (also on the videogame’s official website), Rockstar Games has announced that merchants who connect until November 9 will get 25 boxes of free merchandise. Liquorists, meanwhile, will receive 1 free refill of mix. Players who complete a Merchant or Liquor Sale will earn a Treasure Map that provides access to important items of value and rarities.
The developer also reports that users who reach level 5 or higher in any role will have the option of getting a free horse (level 40 or less). The stables will be lowered by 30%, so it is a good time to increase the number of horses.
Catalog news
- The Tasman Outfit
- The Danube Outfit
- The luxury tailcoat
- The Benbow jacket
- The squat top hat
- The alligator hat
- Manteca Hat
- Gardenias hat
- Plaid cap
- Rolled up skirt
- Knotted pants
- Carver Pants
- Rugged gloves
- Ortega Vest
- Strickland Boots
- Calhoun Boots
- Limited edition of patterned scarf colors
As for the benefits for Prime Gaming subscribers who link their account with the Rockstar Games Social Club, they will receive these rewards:
- 5 Free Legendary Animal Pheromones
- 6000 Naturalist XP
- Free nature camp
Free Katata elk coat, created with the skin of the legendary elk Katata
All users who connect to Prime Gaming before November 16 will receive a single shoulder bag at no additional cost, as well as a 50% discount on a double shoulder bag and the Deluxe Bonfire. Lastly, they will also get a 30% discount on the upgraded bow.