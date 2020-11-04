Red Dead Online details weekly bonuses for merchants

Rockstar Games production announces bonuses for these classes and offers new features in the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog.

If you’re a liquorist or merchant in Red Dead Online, the online side of Red Dead Redemption 2, you’re in luck. Through a press release (also on the videogame’s official website), Rockstar Games has announced that merchants who connect until November 9 will get 25 boxes of free merchandise. Liquorists, meanwhile, will receive 1 free refill of mix. Players who complete a Merchant or Liquor Sale will earn a Treasure Map that provides access to important items of value and rarities.

The developer also reports that users who reach level 5 or higher in any role will have the option of getting a free horse (level 40 or less). The stables will be lowered by 30%, so it is a good time to increase the number of horses.

Catalog news

The Tasman Outfit

The Danube Outfit

The luxury tailcoat

The Benbow jacket

The squat top hat

The alligator hat

Manteca Hat

Gardenias hat

Plaid cap

Rolled up skirt

Knotted pants

Carver Pants

Rugged gloves

Ortega Vest

Strickland Boots

Calhoun Boots

Limited edition of patterned scarf colors

As for the benefits for Prime Gaming subscribers who link their account with the Rockstar Games Social Club, they will receive these rewards:

5 Free Legendary Animal Pheromones

6000 Naturalist XP

Free nature camp

Free Katata elk coat, created with the skin of the legendary elk Katata

All users who connect to Prime Gaming before November 16 will receive a single shoulder bag at no additional cost, as well as a 50% discount on a double shoulder bag and the Deluxe Bonfire. Lastly, they will also get a 30% discount on the upgraded bow.



