Red Dead Online details bonuses to liquorists

Like every week, Rockstar Games details all the rewards that can be obtained throughout these days. Rockstar Games has revealed all the news coming to Red Dead Online throughout this week.

The study has confirmed that there will be double the RDO $ and EXP in the featured series, including races with goals, races with open goals and Plunder. In this way, players can test their aim and agility on the horse, not to mention the possibility of reinforcing the ability to work as a team when it comes to bringing supplies to the base or defeating rivals.

Liquorists are in luck as they will receive 50% more RDO $ and double EXP on all sales. So if your warehouse is overflowing, it’s time to complete the sales and get a treasure map. On the other hand, liquorists who play the title until March 1 will get a free mix refill.

Do you want to get into the liquor smuggling business? If you do it this week they can do it cheaper, with a discount of 10 gold bars in the price of the distillery. There will be a 30% discount on liquor items and distillery upgrades. As if that weren’t enough, armories offer a 30% discount on all revolvers. The tailors have reduced some of their products (shirts, corsets, skirts and pants) to 40%. The gestures, meanwhile, can be achieved with a discount of 30%.

Test your mettle and your aim in the Featured Series with Target Races, Open Target Races, and Plunder. Plus bonuses for Moonshiners, and more this week in Red Dead Online: https://t.co/gbG9Q0n9yd pic.twitter.com/1ljsonIyti — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 23, 2021

Added for a limited time to the catalog

This week is the last in which a range of limited edition clothing can be purchased, which is on sale through the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog and will be disappearing from the catalog shortly. These are the articles:

Stocky top hat

Raccoon hat

Alligator hat

Plaid cap

Leather leggings

Carver Pants

Eberhart coat

Strickland Boots

Poncho prieto

Selected color variants for patterned scarf

Red Dead Online is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It is included in Red Dead Redemption 2, although it can also be purchased separately.