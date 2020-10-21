Red Dead Online: bringing news from the Halloween event

Leonard Manson
Halloween is coming up in Red Dead Online. Rockstar Games decided to inaugurate the Halloween season with many new features for the title, adding, through an update, the new game mode In the Dead of Night, two Legendary Wild Panthers for hunting, exclusive pass, items and many discounts for the players in the coming days. Check out the trailer below:

The new Red Dead Online patch includes the Dead of Night game mode, which will put hunters to play matches in four teams to eliminate undead and get the highest score. In the first 7 days of gambling, participants will have access to triple experience, as well as a bonus package containing 3 Tomahawks, 10 Volatile Incendiary Bottles and 25 Incendiary Lead Flasks.

The legendary panther-of-night and phantom-panther also await players on new missions from naturalists, leading them to explore the Bolger and Bluewater marshes to win prizes after hunting.

In addition, the new Halloween Pass will be available for purchase until November 16, bringing news such as masks with special skills for horses, backgrounds for scenarios, Gothic decoration for the bar, new camping flags and much more. more.

Red Dead Online is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

