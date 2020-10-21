Red Dead Online: bringing news from the Halloween event

Halloween is coming up in Red Dead Online. Rockstar Games decided to inaugurate the Halloween season with many new features for the title, adding, through an update, the new game mode In the Dead of Night, two Legendary Wild Panthers for hunting, exclusive pass, items and many discounts for the players in the coming days. Check out the trailer below:

The new Red Dead Online patch includes the Dead of Night game mode, which will put hunters to play matches in four teams to eliminate undead and get the highest score. In the first 7 days of gambling, participants will have access to triple experience, as well as a bonus package containing 3 Tomahawks, 10 Volatile Incendiary Bottles and 25 Incendiary Lead Flasks.

A pair of apex predators are making their home in local swamps. The Nightwalker Panther blends in with the mist and shadows south of Bolger Glade; while the albino Ghost Panther has been seen hunting deer in Bluewater Marsh and the surrounding areas. https://t.co/f9CFvLy2uE pic.twitter.com/gJFrRF2TSf — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 20, 2020

The legendary panther-of-night and phantom-panther also await players on new missions from naturalists, leading them to explore the Bolger and Bluewater marshes to win prizes after hunting.

In addition, the new Halloween Pass will be available for purchase until November 16, bringing news such as masks with special skills for horses, backgrounds for scenarios, Gothic decoration for the bar, new camping flags and much more. more.

Red Dead Online is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.



