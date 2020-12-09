Red Card: Barcelona with Messi, Blue Cross of Europe

The Mexican soccer medium is completely shaken – although not surprised – by the defeat of Cruz Azul, who once again seemed the favorite for the Liga MX title and once again fell in the most humiliating way in the league. It is no secret to anyone that The Machine adds failure after failure every year that passes.

But the truth is that at the European level in recent years, the team that most resembles the failures of the “damned” cement machine is Barcelona, ​​yes with everything and its economic power and still having the best player in the world, The Barça team sails through continental waters, failing over and over again.

The problem comes from 2015, when everything was happiness, after winning the treble basing the success on the most effective offensive trident in history: Messi-Suárez-Neymar. But just when the club “allowed” the Brazilian to leave, the nightmare began: the $ 250 million dollars that PSG entered for his purchase went in full (and much more) to search for his successor without success in an attempted transaction marked by failure.

The following year, 2016, Atlético de Madrid turned Barça upside down in the quarter-finals and left it out, a year later, Juventus, in the same phase, crushed the Barça team 3-0 and also eliminated it from ugly shape, almost without putting your hands.

In 2018 the real hell began: after winning 4-1 in the first leg, Barça visited the Olympic Stadium where Rome achieved the greatest feat in its history, won 3-0 and reached the semifinals at the cost of a surprised and inoperative Barça team and a missing Leo Messi.

A year later it was even worse, Barça achieved a great 3-0 home win against Liverpool, which everyone considered dead and that nevertheless got the necessary result (4-0) at the expense of the worst Barcelona ever. seen in years in a single game … all this under the command of Ernesto Valverde who was also responsible for the defeat in Rome and Anfield and who not even this devastating situation cost him his position, something inexplicable.

2020, the total debacle: Barcelona, ​​with an inexperienced Quique Setién on the bench, meets Bayern Munich in the second round, which looks superior, it is true, but not in the dimension of the ridiculous 8-2 that the German team gave to the Catalan in a single match. A historical shame.

And the cherry on the cake was the defeat against Juventus yesterday: Barcelona could even lose and stay in first place in the group and thus avoid the “heavyweights” in the second round. All he had to do was NOT LOSE 3-0 … and that was just what happened, with Vecchia Signora showing a decadent team that no longer found a way to compete with the greats of the continent.

Barcelona is falling apart and a sports project had better arrive soon that could get it out of this European darkness in which it lives and which, to be honest, is increasingly looking blacker … or more blue?



