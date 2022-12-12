Red Bull Home Ground Is a Look at Valorant’s Thriving Esports Scene.

Walk into the O2 Victoria Warehouse any night and you’re usually engrossed in whatever thunderous concert is going on: just this year, the Manchester venue has already hosted Run The Jewels, Charli XCX and Placebo, to name a few. However, this weekend (December 9-11), the building was crowded for the Red Bull Home Grounds, an esports tournament for Valorant, one of the world’s largest first—person shooters (FPS). The best Valorant players from around the world gathered to try to win a cash prize of 81,000 pounds (100,000 US dollars), and many of the competing teams were eager to make themselves known before heading to the Riot Valorant franchise in 2023.

The goal of Valorant is simple: two teams of five people confront each other and must try to successfully detonate or defuse a bomb (called Spike). Of course, there is a much easier way to win: kill the enemy team before it destroys yours. The first team to win 13 rounds takes home the victory, and when the best players in the world meet face to face, it’s nothing but cruelty. When you watch professionals play Valorant on a stage like Home Ground, it looks completely different from the one that ordinary players are used to. Because of their skill, head shots land in milliseconds — often faster than the time it takes viewers to register an opponent — and things like this that can cause hysteria in random teams are all too common.

This is a bloody sport that Home Ground viewers can appreciate. Cloud 9 (C9) Leaf player was greeted with a roar of approval from the crowd when he successfully turned the situation around in a terrible round, killing four opponents in quick succession, while Team Heretics’ AvovA impressed even Vitality fans. all five members of their team in a spectacular manner. It’s not often that major esports tournaments take place in the north of England, so the fact that some of Valorant’s biggest teams are flying out of places like America and Istanbul meant that the crowd was electrified.

Nevertheless, as the tournament progressed, more and more such teams dropped out of the game — in the semifinals, charismatic competitors Vitality and KRU flew out to pave the way for American organizations 100 Thieves and Cloud 9 to compete in the best-of-five format. final. In the end, it was 100T who took home the trophy, clinically dismantling C9 in a sharp 3-0 manner and forcing the roaring crowd to get to their feet. Thanks to 100T, the victory at the Home Ground looked easy — on the way to the trophy, the team did not lose a single game, and their last game against C9 was a killer. Although the first two games of the All-American series ended relatively close with scores of 13-10 and 13-9, the final match was a one-sided bloodbath, as a result of which 100T came out almost unscathed with a score of 13-3.

From the viewers’ point of view, it seemed that C9 had reached its limit: today, the team has already played to three wins and was clearly exhausted by the final game. For some, the victory of 100T was not a surprise — no team could match their dominance on the eve of the final — but for the C9 fans in the hall, it did not dull the sting of defeat.

However, for Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban of the 100T, winning the main stage in Manchester was the latest addition to an impressive track record of victories. Panganiban got into Valorant while studying, when COVID led to everything going online, and he found that he had more free time for games, he tells NME. After discovering that he had a knack for the game, he attended a few random tournaments before realizing that it could turn into something more.

“I asked my parents to let me take a one—year break to see where it would take me, and at first they really hated it — despised it,” recalls Panganiban. “They let me go in the end—so I’m glad where I am now.”

However, Valorant is the only game in which Panganiban has competitive experience — which, according to him, is a “disadvantage” due to the fact that many other competitors have experience in competitive games Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or Rainbow Six Siege. One example is a Panganiban teammate, Peter “Asuna” Mazurik, who was a former Counter-Stike professional before joining Valorant.

“I was fired from my Counter-Stike team, and I was very sad about it – I was desperate and didn’t want to return to the skill level,” Mazurik tells NME. “If you get fired from a team and you move to a worse team, it’s really demoralizing, so I didn’t want to play Counter-Strike.”

Mazurik says that his only friend at that time was playing Valorant, so, like many Counter-Strike professionals, Mazurik switched. Discussing migration, Mazurik says that Valorant’s “opportunity” attracts many players.

“This is a 5-on-5 tactical first—person shooter, similar in many ways, so it’s easier to transfer your skills in it, so if you have the opportunity to demonstrate it better and more meaningfully, you will do it,” explains Mazurik, adding that players have more chances to “grow as a person and a player” in Valorant.

The dominance of the 100T was due to a combination of experienced shooting specialists and those who debuted with Valorant. However, as franchising takes root and Riot Games strives to elevate Valorant esports to the level of League of Legends or Counter-Strike, the number of players playing exclusively in Valorant is likely to grow. It’s fair to assume that the audience does too: live broadcasts like Home Ground are a paradise for fans and participants to celebrate their passion. While the Manchester audience was electrified during the matches, it was just as enjoyable to wander around the hall between matches and eavesdrop on lively discussions about people’s favorite teams, players and ridiculously hot reviews during the tournament.

From a fan’s point of view, it’s easy to see the same potential that Home Ground champion Mazurik sees in Valorant. Home Ground was not just a fantastic way to assess the strengths of competitors preparing for 2023, it was an indicator of an active gaming community. Back in September, we said that face-to-face esports events, such as the Riot League final in Malmo, simply cannot be surpassed: The Home Ground, located several months and hundreds of kilometers away from us, proves that nothing has changed except the game.

