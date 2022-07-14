Recruit No. 2 G. G. Jackson Reportedly Reneges on His Commitments

It is reported that one of the best recruits of the basketball class of 2023 refuses his obligations.

According to Travis Branham of 247Sports, Gigi Jackson is about to switch her commitment from North Carolina to South Carolina.

“According to multiple sources, Jackson is expected to give up North Carolina and enter his hometown of South Carolina early—an announcement that is expected to be made in the next two weeks,” Branham writes.

It will be a massive pickup for new head coach Lamon Paris. He took over the team after the 2021/22 season when Frank Martin was fired.

Martin has not led the Gamecocks to the NCAA Tournament in his last five seasons at the helm.

Jackson is the best player in his home state (South Carolina) and the second best rookie in the country according to the 247Sports composite ranking.