Recreate their mini-games in creative mode

Before Fall Guys Season 2 arrives, you can already play some of its tests in Fortnite, which in turn is in Season 4, based on Marvel.

The summer hit, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, knows no limits or borders. Not even those that separate one game from another. Now the work of Mediatonic and Devolver Digital comes to the battle royale par excellence, Fortnite, where several players are recreating their tests and minigames thanks to Creative Mode. One of the most successful has been Obey Smooth, who has shared his work on social networks and whose results speak for themselves. Look out for the tremendous recreation that has made of The Millennial Gates, Escalator Lava and Hexagony, three of the funniest Fall Guys tests. If you dare to test his level, all you have to do is use the access code to his map that he himself shares: 3958-4575-1075.

Fall guys in Fortnite!🎈 Play on 3 Different maps Slime Climb, Hex-a-Gon, & Door Dash! PLAY NOW!

Map Code: 3958-4575-1075 pic.twitter.com/45rEf0xYHt — Obey FlySmooth (@IFlySmooth) August 28, 2020

Fall Guys in the Middle Ages

During Gamescom 2020: Opening Night Live, the digital conference that has replaced Gamescom this year, the Mediatonic team announced the contents of the second season of Fall Guys, which will arrive on October 6 and will be set in the Middle Ages. It will be accompanied by a good number of new skins, such as dragon, paladin, Viking or burja; and it will feature a handful of unpublished tests in which, according to what could be seen in its trailer, it will be more important than ever to collaborate and know how to grasp objects.



