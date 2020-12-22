Records broke among us: most monthly players

It becomes the title with the highest volume of active users in a single month of all time. Almost 500 million users in November.

Among Us is ready to continue breaking records. The viral phenomenon par excellence of the video game sector in 2020 registered an average of almost 500 million active players in November alone. The latest report from the SuperData agency breaks down the most prominent, downloaded and lucrative titles of the month of November and dedicates its own section to the title of InnerSloth, which experiences a particular circumstance.

Despite being “by far” the most popular video game today in terms of absolute number of players, it is also a very little monetized video game; in fact, it does not appear in the titles with the highest turnover either on mobile devices (where Free Fire, Pokémon GO and Roblox dominate) or on PC (led by World of Warcraft, League of Legends and Dungeon Fighter Online). Although data on the exact monetization of Among Us during the month computed, November, have not transpired, SuperData qualifies its billing as “comparatively small” in relation to the number of active users.

Among Us, a phenomenon on PC and mobiles that reaches consoles

The PC version of Among Us is priced at $ 5 and accounted for 64% of total revenue from August through November, although that portion is only 3% of its player base: the other 97% corresponds to users of mobile devices, where the title is free with a free to play business model, that is, free download with in-app purchases of between $ 2 and $ 3.

The challenge for InnerSloth, which has recently presented its new map, The Airship, is now to find new ways of monetization that can take advantage of that half a thousand million players, since it is an extraordinary circumstance.

Starting this December, Among Us is also available on Nintendo Switch consoles, Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC; It will also soon arrive on the Xbox Store for console and will be integrated into the Xbox Game Pass title library for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.



