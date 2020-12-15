Recorded Today: What Is Elrond (EGLD)?

What is the Elrond (EGLD) coin, which has been among the top-earning crypto coins of the week for the last two weeks? Elrond price, which is on the radar of Altcoin investors and has shown a steady upward trend recently, has refreshed the record today.

Elrond (EGLD) has become one of the most talked about crypto currencies by altcoin investors with its rally since the end of November. With its performance, Elrond has been on the list for the last 2 weeks in the “Top 5 Earning Cryptocurrencies This Week” prepared by the Koin Bulletin.

EGLD, whose price was less than $ 10 at the beginning of December, managed to increase its price to over $ 21 with an increase of more than 60% in the last 24 hours. According to CoinGecko data, the market value for Elrond, which is in the 59th position in the top 100 cryptocurrencies, reached $ 317.7 million with the latest rise. The Elrond coin is listed on many major exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, Bitfinex and BitMax. Daily trade volume for EGLD reaches 117.3 million dollars. The price of the EGLD coin rose to $ 21.71, breaking its own record just a few hours ago.

What is Elrond (EGLD)?

Elrond, introduced in August 2019, held the mainnet in July 2020. Elrond is a blockhchain-based decentralized finance protocol that aims to offer extremely fast transactions using the sharding method. Elrond defines itself as a new technology ecosystem for fintech, DeFi and internet of things. It is known that the platform, which promises very low transaction costs, such as $ 0.001, can perform 15 thousand transactions per second. The local crypto currency of the Elrond platform is EGLD, also known as eGold.

Elrond’s developers Beniamin and Lucian Mincu brothers and Lucian Todea started developing the project as a solution to one of the biggest problems in the industry, scalability, towards the end of 2017. One of the things that makes the platform unique, according to Elrond’s creators; the new internet economy, decentralized applications (dApps) and a blockchain project for corporate use. In addition, the EGLD coin is also aimed to be a store of value.



