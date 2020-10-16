Record WhatsApp audios without holding the button down

In 2013, 7 years ago, WhatsApp introduced a function that at the beginning is one of those that no one wanted to use, but which has recently caught on. And in the end, the way we communicate has changed again: No more written messages, hello voice notes.

And it is that the audios by WhatsApp are as fast as they are easy to record and send, although its main problem is that we have to keep the button on the microphone pressed, and also that we cannot review them before sending them, hear them in case we have said something wrong or they are not heard well. We can’t, can we?

How to record and listen to a voice memo

To record a voice message, simply touch the microphone icon, hold it down, speak, and then release it for the note to be sent automatically. But WhatsApp implemented a way to record longer voice memos more easily in this way:

Open a chat. Press and hold the microphone icon and start speaking. Swipe up to record without pressing the microphone. When you’re done, tap Send to send the message

The swipe up gesture reveals a padlock icon. This allows us to have the audio recording active without having to press the microphone.

To review your voice message after recording it and before sending it

Open a chat and press the microphone icon to start recording Without releasing it, slide your finger up to reveal the lock icon. Now you have the recording activated without pressing the button Record the message When you’re done, don’t send, quit the chat. Hit the physical key / capacitive or tactile back button on your mobile – it is usually marked by an arrow to the left. Now you will leave that chat window and you will be on the WhatsApp contacts screen. Re-enter the chat in which you recorded the audio In the bottom bar you will see your voice note without sending. Hit Play and you can listen to it. If you are satisfied, give it to send. If not, you have the delete icon right next to the playback.



