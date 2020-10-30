Record revenue with Apple Mac sales and services

Apple shared its fourth fiscal quarter figures. The company earned $ 64.7 billion in revenue, while earning per share was $ 0.73. The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, noted that it is possible to break all-time records thanks to the Mac and services.

As in the previous quarter, Apple’s Mac and iPad lines continued to show strong performance. Because people continue to work or receive education from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mac left its best quarter behind with a sales volume of $ 9 billion.

Apple introduced the new entry-level iPad model with improved performance in September. The iPad Air, which we can describe as the middle segment, has become a powerful option with its new design similar to the iPad Pro and the faster A14 Bionic processor. iPad sales increased by 46 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Unlike recent years, and also because the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models are on sale abroad as of mid-October, we do not see the first effects of Apple’s newest smartphones in the announced financial results for the July-September 2020 period. As a result, iPhone sales are following a slightly more horizontal course. However, there are also sales figures for Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, which were introduced in September, in the fourth fiscal quarter. Pre-orders abroad for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will start on November 6, and we will see these products go on sale a week later.

Apple has stopped announcing its forecast or earnings expectation for the next period for the last two quarters due to uncertainties due to the pandemic. This situation continues. The company will end in December, the current 2021 first fiscal quarter has not made any forecast. For this reason, we cannot get any idea about the company’s expectation for iPhone 12 sales.

Apple One comes out, Macs with Apple processors are coming

As of today, the company is releasing a package of subscription services called “Apple One”. This bundle includes Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and additional iCloud storage for a single monthly price. The upper class package includes Apple News Plus and the upcoming Apple Fitness Plus service. The monthly overseas price for Apple One starts at $ 14.95 and the family plan costs $ 19.95. Apple One is expected to provide more impetus to the company’s already evolving services unit. This unit generated $ 14.5 billion in revenue over the past three months.

It is the expectation of a large group that Apple will introduce the first Mac computers that will carry its own processor in November. Along with these new computers, there will be a move away from computers carrying processors produced by Intel. Apple announced this at the World Developers Conference event last June. He also distributed the developer product to developers to prepare for this major change. Legacy applications running on Intel hardware will continue to work thanks to Apple’s Rosetta 2 software. Cook also pointed to the emergence of new computers in the teleconference call held after the financial report was released during the night. “There are a few other exciting things in store this year.” He used an expression in the form.



