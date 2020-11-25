Record! PS5 is the best selling console at Sony’s launch

This week, Jim Ryan, head of the PlayStation division at Sony, had announced that the PlayStation 5 sold out all units produced in a few days. Now, information appears on the network that it is the video game with the best release in the family.

“We would like to thank players around the world for making the PS5 launch our best ever. Demand for the console was unprecedented, so we would like to confirm that more units are expected to hit stores before the end of the year – so stay in touch with your local retailer, ”wrote Sony.

It is worth mentioning that the company has not yet released how many PlayStation 5 units have been sold around the globe.

