Record! PS5 is the best selling console at Sony’s launch

This week, Jim Ryan, head of the PlayStation division at Sony, had announced that the PlayStation 5 sold out all units produced in a few days. Now, information appears on the network that it is the video game with the best release in the family.

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

“We would like to thank players around the world for making the PS5 launch our best ever. Demand for the console was unprecedented, so we would like to confirm that more units are expected to hit stores before the end of the year – so stay in touch with your local retailer, ”wrote Sony.

It is worth mentioning that the company has not yet released how many PlayStation 5 units have been sold around the globe.



