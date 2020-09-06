Record of Youth, the new Netflix drama that you will love

The premiere of Record Of Youth is very close, we tell you everything you need to know about this new K-drama of romance.

We are just a few days away from enjoying a new story that will catch fans of K-Dramas, we talk about Record f Youth, a tvN series that will take us to know the story of a group of young people who pursue their goals relentlessly .

The main character of this K-Drama is Sa Hye Joon, a boy who in addition to being handsome has big dreams, although he is already a successful model, his true goal is to become an actor, however, he has had no luck entering that world and showing his skills.

As he continues to strive to improve his performance in various roles, Hye Joon meets Jung Ha, a girl who works as a makeup artist and who will gradually become an important person in his life.

Sounds good right? But as if that were not enough, this drama will star Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam, although we will find other stars such as Byun Woo Suk and Kwon Soo Hyun as part of the cast of this production.

Record Of Youth is scheduled to premiere on September 7 and you can enjoy it through Netflix.

The tvN K-Drama will have a total of 16 episodes through which we can learn a little more about the characters of Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam.

Do you dare to see it? This will be the last drama where we will see Park Bo Gum act for a season, since this handsome actor has just enlisted to fulfill his military service, but so that we do not miss him so much he has finished this charming series that you are surely going to love.



