Record Of Youth presents a new preview of its premiere

The K-Drama Record Of Youth is now available and with these new images you will surely want to see it. New Korean dramas always pique our curiosity, especially when they feature stars like Park Bo Gum as part of their cast. Record Of Youth has just been released and you can start by looking at the new promo images for this story.

TvN’s K-Drama released some photos to awaken the excitement of all those who are looking forward to the start of a new production about the dreams of youth and the difficulties of achieving them.

In these scenes, we see Park Bo Gum play Hye Joon, but his character confronts his boss while showing a small wound on his face. Hye Joon is a popular model who, while fulfilling his work, also pursues the dream of becoming an actor, however, these images reveal that his relationship with the CEO of the modeling company may not be the best.

Both characters keep their eyes firm and full of confidence, defending the position they are raising, which makes this confrontation a very interesting one that will catch us with the story.

Are you ready to see this story? Record Of Youth will also feature Park So Dam, Byun Woo Suk, and Kwon Soo Hyun as part of the cast that will present this incredible story.

Also, the OST for the series includes extremely talented artists such as Baekhyun, Chungha, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, and Lee Hi, you can’t miss it.

If you are still not convinced about watching this new drama, we recently told you everything you need to know about Record Of Youth, a story that you will undoubtedly love and that you can follow from your Netflix account.



