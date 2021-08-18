Record of Ragnarok: Netflix Anime Will Have Season 2

Record of Ragnarok: After a series of rumors, the official website of the anime Record of Ragnarok (Shuumatsu No Valkyrie) confirmed this Wednesday (18) the second season of the production. Masaki Sato, anime character designer, celebrated the news with a new illustration:

The production is an adaptation of the work of Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui.

The plot of Record of Ragnarok

Distributed by Netflix, the anime debuted in June on the platform and follows a tournament between humans and deities, known as the Council of the Gods. “Before eradicating humanity from the world, the gods give people one last chance to prove that they are worthy of survival. Let Ragnarok’s battles begin,” says the official synopsis.

There is no forecast for the release yet.