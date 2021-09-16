Record of Ragnarok: 2nd Season Of The Anime Has Its First Poster Released

Recently, Netflix released the first poster for season 2 of Record of Ragnarok, the famous streaming anime. The new year of the show will be marked by the end of production.

To promote the image, the platform used the official Twitter account of Record of Ragnarok. “This is a photo of the warriors representing the gods and humanity”, says the caption of the post.

In the comments of the publication, several fans were looking forward to the anime’s debut. “What wonderful art, I can’t wait! Adam and Poseidon look like twins,” said one netizen.

In the image released, we can see several fighters from the previous season ready for a new battle. The new episodes of the show should resolve the existing conflicts in the plot.

The 2nd season of Record of Ragnarok is scheduled to premiere on October 1st on Japanese television. However, it has not been announced when the new episodes will hit Netflix.

Record of Ragnarok: learn more about the anime

Record of Ragnarok is an adaptation of the manga series written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui. The 1st season of the anime, with 12 episodes, debuted on Netflix in June this year and quickly became one of the most viewed animations on the platform.

In the plot, viewers follow a gathering of the gods of the universe to define the future of humanity. However, they decide that the human race will have to prove that they deserve to survive in a great competition against some of the most powerful gods out there.

Despite the excellent reception of the media and audience for the story told, the Graphinica studio suffered harsh criticism for its animation production, considered by many as outdated.

In 2019, Record of Ragnarok won 5th place in the best manga series of today in the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! ranking. In addition, to date, more than 7 million copies of the illustration have been sold worldwide.

Stay tuned and don’t miss any news about movies and series!