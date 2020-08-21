Record memory overclocking with Ryzen processor!

With the arrival of new processors and motherboards on the market, overclocking enthusiasts were also looking forward to trying the new products. Introduced in June, AMD B550 chipset motherboards were available in July. Overclocking enthusiasts expected to test the new Ryzen processors, especially as AMD was more aggressive in memory. In recent trials, the memory overclocking record was broken with the Ryzen processor.

Many of these overclocks are not for long use, but rather to reveal how hard the limits can be pushed.

Memory overclocking record broken with Ryzen processor

Overclocking experts are testing the limits of new hardware every day. The ASUS ROG overclocking team, led by Taiwanese overclocking expert Bianbao XE, set a new record using the ROG Strix B550-I Gaming motherboard. While AMD’s Ryzen 7 4700GE APU processor was used, Crucial Ballistix MAX DDR4 memory was used on the memory side.

Crucial Ballistix MAX DDR4 memories, which reached 6666 MHz after overclocking, were able to offer 30-27-27-58-127-1 values ​​on the latency side. The latency rates were deliberately lowered to increase the frequency of the memories, the team said. With this trial, the record for memory overclocking is broken, while the entire system is cooled with liquid nitrogen.

For those wondering, the APU processor was run at a frequency of 1889 MHz by giving 1.5v. The team used a mini ITX motherboard for testing because of the shorter latency and follow-up times between memory and processor. The memory used has a base frequency of 2666 MHz. The PSU used to power the system has 500W of power.



