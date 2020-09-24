Record in the number of COVID-19 cases in France

The number of new types of coronavirus cases in France has reached the highest level since the beginning of the epidemic, with 16 thousand 96 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of people caught with COVID-19 rose to 497 thousand 237.

According to the statement made by the French Public Health Agency, 52 people died in the last 24 hours due to the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19), and the loss of life reached 31,511.

The number of infected people in the country increased by 16 thousand 96 in the last 24 hours to 497 thousand 237. This figure was the highest number of daily cases recorded since the beginning of the epidemic.

While the treatment of 6 thousand 31 people, 1048 of whom were in intensive care, continued in hospitals, the number of those who recovered increased by 431 to 94 thousand 413. The rate of positive COVID-19 tests increased to 6.5 percent.

The epidemic continues to increase

The course of the epidemic continues to worsen with the increase in the number of patients in intensive care in the country.

On the other hand, in the statement made by the Paris Hospitals Group, it was stated that 20 percent of the surgeries will be postponed from the end of this week in the capital.

Finally, in France, on September 19, with 13 thousand 498 cases, the highest daily number of cases was reached since the beginning of the epidemic.



