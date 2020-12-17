Record high, Bitcoin exceeds $ 20,000 for the first time

Bitcoin reached a new record today (16) and is being traded for values ​​in the range of $ 20,000 a unit. In just one day, the price of the digital currency rose 7.27%, and practically doubled compared to last month.

According to data from Coin Market Cap, the value of Bitcoin on October 16 was close to $ 11,500. At the time of this news, the currency was being traded for close to $ 20,690.

The new high raises the cryptocurrency to its highest value so far. The wave of growth recorded in recent weeks is so great that the digital currency surpassed the $ 19,000 achieved on December 17, 2017, when cryptocurrency trading became a wave among investors.

Why is Bitcoin valuing?

While the currency reached stratospheric values ​​in 2017 because of a market fever, Bitcoin is currently rising as an increasingly solid asset. Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin has appreciated approximately 170% and has attracted the attention of major investors and companies, such as PayPal.

Bitcoin suffered from declines that left the asset worth about $ 5,000 in the first quarter. However, the cryptocurrency entered the radar of consolidated companies in the stock market as an alternative form of investment during the instabilities caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Ayush Ansal, CEO of investment firm Crimson Black Capital, the $ 20,000 mark could mean a new chapter for Bitcoin. “After being in a wasteland since the infamous race in late 2017, cryptocurrencies, and especially Bitcoin, are back.”



