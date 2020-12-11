Record For XRP: Whale Count Has Never Been Higher

As the expected Spark airdrop for XRP approached, there was a record increase in the number of XRP whales. The number of addresses holding over 10 million XRP reached an all-time high of 339.

Santiment analytics company shared a chart of the new record seen in XRP whale count. Emphasizing that the number of addresses holding more than 10 million XRP in the last 3 weeks has increased by 10.1%, the company stated that the total number of whales has increased to 339. The value of XRP in these accounts is $ 5.5 million according to the current price ($ 0.55).

“The addresses of Ripple, which pioneered the SPARK airdrop, grew rapidly. The number of addresses with more than 10 million tokens (with a value of $ 5.67 million or more) reached 339. This seems very promising for the user tier with the most XRP. ”

Spark airdrop could be behind the increase

At U.Today, it was highlighted that the increase in the number of XRP whales is likely due to the Flare Networks Spark airdrop, which is expected to occur on Saturday, December 12th. Flare Networks set out to create the Spark token by combining features such as scalability and speed of the Ethereum network and XRP Ledger and will distribute SPARK with airdrop on December 12.

With Binance announcing that it will participate in the Spark airdrop event, major crypto currency exchanges such as Coinbase, Bitfinex, OKEx, Kraken will also support the program. Investors with XRP in their cryptocurrency wallets will be able to receive SPARK tokens at a 1: 1 ratio for free.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently spoke about the highly anticipated Spark airdrop and made very positive comments about the Flare team.

XRP price latest situation

XRP has been priced in the range of $ 0.550 – $ 0.584 in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data, and is most traded on the Upbit exchange. The coin, which saw a decrease of 3.8% during the day, rose to $ 0.61 in the last 7 days. Currently, XRP is trading at $ 0.55.



